Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

GCTAF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has an average rating of Hold.

Get Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy alerts:

Shares of GCTAF stock opened at $34.59 on Thursday. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $48.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.87.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy makes up approximately 0.5% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $5,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.