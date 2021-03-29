Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have commented on SMMNY shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Commerzbank upgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

SMMNY stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.37. The company had a trading volume of 31,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,672. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.05. Siemens Healthineers has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $30.90.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

