Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.53 Per Share

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) declared an annual dividend on Monday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 1.5282 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This is a boost from Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s previous annual dividend of $1.48.

SHI traded up $0.48 on Monday, reaching $23.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,442. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 801.60 and a beta of 0.79. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a fifty-two week low of $17.03 and a fifty-two week high of $28.96.

Get Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemical Products, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.