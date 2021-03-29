Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 100.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,984 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.16% of Skyline Champion worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SKY. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,227,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,288,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,879,000 after acquiring an additional 240,620 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 720,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,307,000 after purchasing an additional 180,491 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 906,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,040,000 after purchasing an additional 118,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Skyline Champion by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,142,000 after purchasing an additional 105,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 11,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $536,609.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,545 shares in the company, valued at $6,731,020.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 368,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $16,161,312.15. Insiders sold a total of 450,902 shares of company stock valued at $19,908,415 over the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SKY. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Skyline Champion from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Skyline Champion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

Skyline Champion stock opened at $45.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.75 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.92. Skyline Champion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $47.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $377.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.23 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 11.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

