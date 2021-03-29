SmartCash (SMART) Price Tops $0.0070 on Top Exchanges

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. SmartCash has a total market capitalization of $9.90 million and $554,261.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SmartCash has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SmartCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,852.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,830.95 or 0.03164879 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $195.80 or 0.00338442 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $521.04 or 0.00900636 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $235.35 or 0.00406819 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $207.44 or 0.00358567 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003661 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.20 or 0.00259625 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00021245 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SMART is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SmartCash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmartCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.