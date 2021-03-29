Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) Shares Acquired by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,377 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Sohu.com were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sohu.com by 58.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,180,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,435,000 after acquiring an additional 435,599 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Sohu.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,804,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Sohu.com by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 10,476 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sohu.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Sohu.com by 4.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 39.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SOHU opened at $15.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $622.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.23. Sohu.com Limited has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $25.71.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $253.24 million for the quarter. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sohu.com Limited will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SOHU. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sohu.com from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of Sohu.com from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

