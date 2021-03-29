SONM (SNM) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.37 Million

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded up 15.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. SONM has a total market cap of $22.65 million and $2.37 million worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SONM has traded 36.8% higher against the dollar. One SONM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0630 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00022815 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00048888 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $362.76 or 0.00627458 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00066974 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00025153 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

SONM Profile

SONM is a coin. Its launch date was June 15th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 coins. The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SONM is sonm.com . SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SONM is a a multi-purpose decentralized supercomputer for general purpose computing, allowig users to monetize their idle hardware and providing services that range from site hosting to scientific calculations. The SONM project implements a fog computing structure instead of a costly cloud structure, reducing middlemen fees. The SNM token is required to buy and sell computational power in the SONM network. “

SONM Coin Trading

