S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) is Valley Forge Capital Management LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Valley Forge Capital Management LP grew its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 645,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,543 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises 19.7% of Valley Forge Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Valley Forge Capital Management LP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $212,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 542.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,130,000 after buying an additional 722,100 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,655,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,983,000 after buying an additional 586,258 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4,337.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 459,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,903,000 after buying an additional 469,880 shares during the period. Swedbank boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,227,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,403,000 after buying an additional 463,906 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,691,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,168,000 after buying an additional 431,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $407.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $393.33.

SPGI traded up $1.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $361.53. 44,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,452. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.11 and a 1-year high of $379.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $338.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $336.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

