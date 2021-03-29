S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd cut its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,152 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for 3.1% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $92,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 145,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,860,000 after acquiring an additional 69,177 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in S&P Global by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SPGI traded up $1.70 on Monday, reaching $361.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,452. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.11 and a 12-month high of $379.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The firm has a market cap of $86.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $338.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPGI. UBS Group boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $407.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $393.33.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

