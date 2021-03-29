Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Receives GBX 9,157.22 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 9,157.22 ($119.64).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPX. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 9,380 ($122.55) to GBX 9,925 ($129.67) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,000 ($104.52) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

Shares of SPX stock traded down GBX 90 ($1.18) on Wednesday, reaching £114.10 ($149.07). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,723. The company has a market capitalization of £8.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is £112.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is £112.90. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1 year low of GBX 7,562 ($98.80) and a 1 year high of £121.05 ($158.15). The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 84.50 ($1.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $33.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.47%.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

Featured Story: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.