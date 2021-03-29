Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,003,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 77,131 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.92% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $40,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,861,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $596,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,086 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,079,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,810,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,729,000 after acquiring an additional 249,038 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,463,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,786,000 after acquiring an additional 106,903 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,035,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,610,000 after acquiring an additional 62,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SRC shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

SRC opened at $43.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -539.56 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $45.25.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $128.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.87 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.46%. Spirit Realty Capital’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.85%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

