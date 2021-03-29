Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $5.85 Million Stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 50.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,896 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 5,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $338,074.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,877. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 28,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $1,805,945.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,818.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,229 shares of company stock worth $4,318,137. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $42.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.48 and a beta of 1.42. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.42 and a 12 month high of $64.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.59 and its 200 day moving average is $52.99.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($2.68). The firm had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.82%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.91.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.