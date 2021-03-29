Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $6.39 Million Stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 72,594 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.14% of Xerox worth $6,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 99,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 13,502 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Xerox by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Xerox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $623,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Xerox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. 81.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XRX opened at $24.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.00. Xerox Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). Xerox had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Xerox’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Xerox’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on XRX shares. Cross Research cut Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Xerox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Xerox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Xerox currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

