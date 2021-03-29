Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $7.56 Million Stock Holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,646 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 58,663 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $7,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AWI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $38,921,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 239.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 651,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,448,000 after purchasing an additional 459,390 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 2,697.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 343,663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,565,000 after purchasing an additional 331,380 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,184,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 5,313.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 179,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 175,769 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AWI. BNP Paribas lowered Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.91.

In other news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $416,245.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,748,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,534 shares of company stock worth $3,032,418. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $92.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.70. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $96.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.97, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $238.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.43 million. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 49.60%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.57%.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

