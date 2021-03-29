Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 26,863 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 110,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,863 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $6,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1,482.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,011,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,895,000 after buying an additional 9,378,652 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,594,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,716,000 after buying an additional 332,516 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,686,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,531,000 after buying an additional 7,705 shares during the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,029,000. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 1,305,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,093,000 after buying an additional 64,363 shares during the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 885 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $64,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 31,600 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $1,949,720.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,372,435 shares of company stock valued at $97,727,656. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Compass Point raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $73.00 on Monday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.25 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.30.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.62%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

