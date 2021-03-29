Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases New Shares in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $154.87 on Monday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.30 and a 12 month high of $162.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.37 and its 200-day moving average is $137.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.83.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

