Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases New Shares in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 58,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,011,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco Solar ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 564,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,963,000 after buying an additional 227,693 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 289,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,703,000 after buying an additional 12,535 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 282,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,020,000 after buying an additional 142,126 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 119,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after buying an additional 35,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD raised its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 107,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after buying an additional 9,602 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $88.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.66. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

