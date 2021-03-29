Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 286,356 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 61.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 286,356 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $6,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,604,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $408,926,000 after buying an additional 1,454,741 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 756.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,112,482 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,164,000 after buying an additional 4,515,207 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,627,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $163,073,000 after buying an additional 108,200 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 297,193.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,522,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $124,146,000 after buying an additional 3,521,741 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,469,649 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $122,270,000 after buying an additional 72,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

LKQ stock opened at $42.75 on Monday. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $17.09 and a 52 week high of $44.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.67.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LKQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.71.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

