S&T Bank Buys Shares of 5,999 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

S&T Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,096 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 165.4% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,461,000.

NYSEARCA VB traded down $2.00 on Monday, hitting $212.12. 14,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,076. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $214.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $104.82 and a 1-year high of $223.62.

