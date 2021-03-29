S&T Bank Has $4.58 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

S&T Bank reduced its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,051 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. S&T Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Ossiam lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total value of $3,484,459.17. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $3,368,988.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,186,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,293 shares of company stock worth $10,146,221 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $379.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,434,883. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $226.03 and a 12 month high of $377.06. The stock has a market cap of $358.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.41.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.09%.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

