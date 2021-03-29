Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. HSBC downgraded Stagecoach Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Stagecoach Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.25.

SAGKF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.38. 1,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,004. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.89. Stagecoach Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $1.50.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

