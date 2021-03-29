Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Cut to Hold at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SLFPF. Barclays raised shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Standard Life Aberdeen alerts:

Standard Life Aberdeen stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $4.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.63.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.