Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Short Interest Update

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,666,200 shares, an increase of 216.6% from the February 28th total of 526,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 84.6 days.

Shares of Standard Life Aberdeen stock remained flat at $$4.03 during midday trading on Monday. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,427. Standard Life Aberdeen has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $4.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.63.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLFPF. HSBC downgraded Standard Life Aberdeen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays raised Standard Life Aberdeen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

