Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,336 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 419.8% in the fourth quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 15,855 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Starbucks by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 279,672 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,919,000 after acquiring an additional 48,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Starbucks stock opened at $109.54 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $60.90 and a 12-month high of $112.34. The company has a market capitalization of $128.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.22.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

