Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, April 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Steel Dynamics has raised its dividend payment by 61.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Steel Dynamics has a payout ratio of 16.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Steel Dynamics to earn $3.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.4%.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $50.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.44 and its 200-day moving average is $36.93. Steel Dynamics has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $50.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $394,197.10. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.11.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

