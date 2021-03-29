Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, April 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.
Steel Dynamics has raised its dividend payment by 61.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Steel Dynamics has a payout ratio of 16.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Steel Dynamics to earn $3.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.4%.
NASDAQ:STLD opened at $50.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.44 and its 200-day moving average is $36.93. Steel Dynamics has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $50.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40.
In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $394,197.10. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on STLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.11.
Steel Dynamics Company Profile
Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.
