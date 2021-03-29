Steven Cakebread Sells 2,000 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $285,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Steven Cakebread also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 18th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $292,520.00.

On Thursday, March 4th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total value of $299,580.00.

On Thursday, February 18th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.26, for a total value of $352,520.00.

Shares of BILL traded down $7.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $138.30. 999,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,477,642. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $195.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.00 and its 200-day moving average is $128.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.96.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $54.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.94 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BILL. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at $1,158,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,989,000 after acquiring an additional 51,574 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 1,327.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 106,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after acquiring an additional 98,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

BILL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bill.com in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Bill.com from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Bill.com from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.87.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

