Stifel Financial Corp Has $4.93 Million Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 329.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,481 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,056 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $4,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTS. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 1,537.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 561,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,245,000 after acquiring an additional 527,320 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,082,000 after acquiring an additional 385,222 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 339.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,900,000 after acquiring an additional 297,695 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $15,447,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 281.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,125,000 after acquiring an additional 121,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTS opened at $118.89 on Monday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.01 and a 52-week high of $131.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.96 and its 200-day moving average is $116.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $403.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.60%.

In related news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,800.00. Also, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.72, for a total value of $147,016.16. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,543 shares of company stock worth $5,602,109. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $123.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

