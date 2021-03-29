Stifel Financial Corp Invests $5.51 Million in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $846,944,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,524,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,825,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,488,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,806,000.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered Airbnb from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.50.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $174.40 on Monday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $196.68.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). The firm had revenue of $859.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.79 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

