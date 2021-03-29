Stifel Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,946 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,240,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 28.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 81.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 33,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAP opened at $139.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.28. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52 week low of $110.47 and a 52 week high of $172.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The bank reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.48. Credicorp had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $944.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credicorp in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank cut Credicorp from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Credicorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.83.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

