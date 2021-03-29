Stifel Financial Corp Raises Position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 401,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,010 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust were worth $5,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMO. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 70,169 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $802,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 268,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 25,643 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 18,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 315,646 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 16,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMO opened at $13.09 on Monday. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $13.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

