Stifel Nicolaus Raises Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Price Target to $3.25

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $3.00 to $3.25 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TNEYF has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from $1.40 to $2.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from $1.50 to $2.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tamarack Valley Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.59.

Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.02. Tamarack Valley Energy has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.94.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Alberta Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater in Alberta, as well as in the Veteran, Consort, and Esther area of southeast Alberta and North Hoosier, Milton, and Coleville area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons and Banff light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

