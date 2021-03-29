Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Short Interest Update

Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,400 shares, a drop of 44.7% from the February 28th total of 268,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.8 days.

Shares of STKAF stock opened at $3.34 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average of $3.15. Stockland has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $3.65.

About Stockland

Stockland (ASX:SGP) was founded in 1952 and has grown to become one of Australia's largest diversified property groups Â- owning, developing and managing a large portfolio of shopping centres, residential communities, workplace and logistic assets and retirement living villages. Stockland is consistently rated as one of the most sustainable real estate companies in the world by the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI).

