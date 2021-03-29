Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Short Interest Update

Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,400 shares, a drop of 44.7% from the February 28th total of 268,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.8 days.
Shares of STKAF stock opened at $3.34 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average of $3.15. Stockland has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $3.65.
About Stockland
