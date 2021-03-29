StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Announces $0.01 Dividend

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) announced a dividend on Sunday, March 28th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0087 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

OTCMKTS:SVAUF opened at $3.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average is $2.84. StorageVault Canada has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $3.34.

Get StorageVault Canada alerts:

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price objective on StorageVault Canada from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

StorageVault Canada Inc engages in owning, managing, and renting self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 50 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.