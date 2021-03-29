Strix Group (LON:KETL) PT Raised to GBX 310

Strix Group (LON:KETL) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 310 ($4.05) in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Strix Group in a report on Monday, January 18th.

Shares of Strix Group stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) on Monday, reaching GBX 270 ($3.53). The company had a trading volume of 241,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,616. The firm has a market cap of £555.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,881.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 259.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 237.73. Strix Group has a 1 year low of GBX 137.77 ($1.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 295.32 ($3.86).

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls and other complementary water products for use in temperature control, steam management, and water filtration applications worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

