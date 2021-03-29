SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Makes New $457,000 Investment in Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 457,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Perspecta by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 54,477 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perspecta by 1,265.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 74,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 69,126 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perspecta by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,992,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,222,000 after acquiring an additional 41,900 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perspecta by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 12,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perspecta during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRSP. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Perspecta from $25.00 to $29.35 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Perspecta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.84.

NYSE:PRSP opened at $29.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.12. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Perspecta Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $29.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Perspecta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.66%.

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

