SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 513,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 286.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GT stock opened at $17.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a twelve month low of $5.32 and a twelve month high of $19.38. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.59.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GT has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Northcoast Research upped their target price on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.05.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

