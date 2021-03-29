SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 364,589 Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 364,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Werner Enterprises as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2,041.7% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 383.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

In other news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 6,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $288,880.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 56,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $47.13 on Monday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.93 and a 52-week high of $47.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.29 and its 200 day moving average is $42.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $620.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.80 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Werner Enterprises from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.84.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.