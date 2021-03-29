SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 487,732 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 487,732 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned about 0.43% of American Axle & Manufacturing as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,499,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $145,947,000 after acquiring an additional 978,813 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,340,000 after purchasing an additional 201,300 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 404.9% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,016,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,864 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,695,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,138,000 after purchasing an additional 672,600 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,373,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,456,000 after purchasing an additional 165,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $9.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $12.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.69.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AXL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut American Axle & Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays cut American Axle & Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.22.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

