Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Sets New 52-Week High at $44.98

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2021

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.98 and last traded at $42.60, with a volume of 337170 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.46.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SGRY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Surgery Partners from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.94.

The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 3.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,571,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,584,000 after purchasing an additional 48,102 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,269,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,820,000 after buying an additional 58,329 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 800,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,235,000 after acquiring an additional 7,564 shares during the period. Iron Triangle Partners LP increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,425,000 after acquiring an additional 73,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP bought a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

