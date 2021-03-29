SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,654 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SIVB. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 752,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,014,000 after acquiring an additional 426,124 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $112,609,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 472,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,148,000 after buying an additional 281,480 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,252,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,649,273,000 after buying an additional 237,736 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 486.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 127,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,454,000 after buying an additional 105,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $491.98 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $136.63 and a one year high of $577.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $519.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $384.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SIVB. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.69.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CAO Karen Hon sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.40, for a total transaction of $739,177.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total transaction of $2,507,858.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,414,920.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,580 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,987 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.