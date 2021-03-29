SVB Leerink Boosts bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Price Target to $72.00

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at SVB Leerink from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 140.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BLUE. Wedbush downgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.38.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

Shares of BLUE stock opened at $29.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.89. bluebird bio has a 12-month low of $24.24 and a 12-month high of $72.50.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.96) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 256.84% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. The business had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that bluebird bio will post -10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $42,752.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,889.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $55,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,367.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,791 shares of company stock worth $150,861 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 365,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 4th quarter worth about $32,027,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 486,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,044,000 after acquiring an additional 151,127 shares during the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.