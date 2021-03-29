SVB Leerink Trims Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Target Price to $39.00

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its price target cut by SVB Leerink from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pfizer’s FY2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.47.

NYSE PFE opened at $36.25 on Friday. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $30.66 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $202.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.71 and a 200-day moving average of $36.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,219,532,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,973,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540,245 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,383,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965,496 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,707,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,947,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,280,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

