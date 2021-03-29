Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Short Interest Down 71.7% in March

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 71.7% from the February 28th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCMWY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Swisscom from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Swisscom presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of SCMWY stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.30. 10,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,552. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Swisscom has a 12-month low of $49.75 and a 12-month high of $57.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.21.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.20. Swisscom had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Swisscom will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

