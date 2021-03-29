Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Short Interest Down 71.7% in March

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 71.7% from the February 28th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCMWY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Swisscom from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Swisscom presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $60.00.
Shares of SCMWY stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.30. 10,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,552. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Swisscom has a 12-month low of $49.75 and a 12-month high of $57.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.21.
Swisscom Company Profile
Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.
