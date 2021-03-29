SWYFT (SWYFTT) Achieves Market Cap of $27,812.71

SWYFT (CURRENCY:SWYFTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Over the last week, SWYFT has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. SWYFT has a total market cap of $27,812.71 and approximately $11,807.00 worth of SWYFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SWYFT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0393 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00022702 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00048890 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.17 or 0.00627240 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00066982 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00025107 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

SWYFT Coin Profile

SWYFT is a coin. SWYFT’s total supply is 750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 706,940 coins. SWYFT’s official Twitter account is @OfficialSwyft and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SWYFT is https://reddit.com/r/SwyftNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SWYFT’s official message board is medium.com/swyft-network . The official website for SWYFT is swyft.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Swyft was formed on November 20th, 2018, looking to solve the most common problems facing cryptocurrency adoption across the globe. Its vision is to not only enhance the user experience with any ability to earn a passive income but to also create the most compelling cryptocurrency ecosystem of the 21st century by driving the world's transition to a digital currency economy. This will be delivered through DApp (smart contract) design, payment gateways via platform modules and marketplace deployment. “

Buying and Selling SWYFT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SWYFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SWYFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SWYFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

