Syntropy Market Capitalization Achieves $274.12 Million (NOIA)

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Syntropy has a total market cap of $274.12 million and approximately $7.66 million worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Syntropy has traded 70.7% higher against the US dollar. One Syntropy token can currently be bought for $0.79 or 0.00001366 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00022702 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00048890 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $362.17 or 0.00627240 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00066982 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00025107 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Syntropy Token Profile

NOIA is a token. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,661,795 tokens. Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Syntropy is medium.com/syntropynet . Syntropy’s official website is syntropynet.com

Syntropy Token Trading

