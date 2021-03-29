Sysco Co. (SYY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st.

Sysco has raised its dividend by 36.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 41 consecutive years. Sysco has a dividend payout ratio of 131.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Sysco to earn $3.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.8%.

NYSE SYY opened at $80.63 on Monday. Sysco has a 52-week low of $37.20 and a 52-week high of $83.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1,151.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sysco will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.44.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

