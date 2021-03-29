Tacita Capital Inc Acquires Shares of 850 Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,904,000. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 11,844 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 40,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX opened at $78.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $48.05 and a twelve month high of $80.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.98. The firm has a market cap of $118.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.39, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.22.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

