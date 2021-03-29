Target Hospitality (TH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TH opened at $2.33 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average is $1.69. Target Hospitality has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $4.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market cap of $235.73 million, a P/E ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 25 sites.

