Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TATYY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tate & Lyle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Tate & Lyle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS TATYY traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.48. 1,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,545. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.88. Tate & Lyle has a 1 year low of $26.25 and a 1 year high of $43.93.

Tate & Lyle Plc engages in the provision of ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage and other industries. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products. The Food & Beverage Solutions and Sucralose segment provides solutions for customers that meet consumer demand for healthier and tastier food and drink.

