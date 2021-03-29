TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Short Interest Update

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,430,000 shares, a decrease of 61.5% from the February 28th total of 14,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 18,261 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 178,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,268,000 after acquiring an additional 13,016 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,515,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $273,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,146 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 507,087 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,649,000 after acquiring an additional 23,760 shares during the period. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRP stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.74. 4,764,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,765,981. The company has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.53. TC Energy has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 34.82%. As a group, analysts predict that TC Energy will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.6852 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 81.41%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America cut TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays cut TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on TC Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $73.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.72.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

